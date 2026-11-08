The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In the NFL on Sunday, the Broncos will visit the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET, with Denver favored by 2.5 points and the total at 44.5. The Texans will visit the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET, with Houston favored by 5.5 points and the total at 40.5.Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Broncos vs. Panthers betting preview

Denver visits Bank of America Stadium to face Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, and the Broncos are 2.5 point favorites with the total at 44.5. Denver is a -142 money line favorite (risk $142 to win $100), while Carolina is a +127 underdog (risk $100 to win $127). The Broncos are 6-2 and have won four straight, most recently a 28-24 win over Kansas City on Nov. 1. The Panthers are 3-4, and guard Damien Lewis is out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Texans vs. Chargers betting preview

Houston visits SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. ET, and the Texans are 5.5 point favorites with the total at 40.5. Houston is a -230 money line favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Los Angeles is a +200 underdog (risk $100 to win $200). The Texans are 2-5 after a 27-21 loss to the Giants on Oct. 25, and running back David Montgomery is out with a groin injury. The Chargers are 0-7. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Buccaneers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football betting preview

Tampa Bay visits Soldier Field to face Chicago on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 6 point favorites with the total at 47.5. Chicago is a -265 money line favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +220 underdog (risk $100 to win $220). The Bears are 6-2. The Buccaneers are 3-5 after a 16-0 win over Atlanta on Nov. 1, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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