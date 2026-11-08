The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In the NFL, the Buccaneers will visit the Bears for Sunday Night Football. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football betting preview

Tampa Bay visits Soldier Field to face Chicago on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 6 point favorites with the total at 47.5. Chicago is a -265 money line favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +220 underdog (risk $100 to win $220). The Bears are 6-2. The Buccaneers are 3-5 after a 16-0 win over Atlanta on Nov. 1, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.