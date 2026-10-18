The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on Sunday. The Chargers will face the Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the Chiefs favored by 7.5. The Over/Under for Chargers vs. Chiefs is 41.5 points. The Cowboys will visit the Packers for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Packers favored by one. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Chargers vs. Chiefs betting preview

Los Angeles visits Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 41.5. Kansas City is a -391 money line favorite (risk $391 to win $100), while Los Angeles is a +320 underdog (risk $100 to win $320). Los Angeles is 0-5 and has failed to cover in any game after a 23-17 loss to Denver, and quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. Kansas City is 4-0 and was off last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Cowboys vs. Packers betting preview

Dallas visits Lambeau Field to face Green Bay on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 1-point favorites with the total at 53.5. Green Bay is a -118 money line favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Dallas is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). Dallas is 2-3 after a 24-16 home loss to Tampa Bay, in which it was a heavy favorite, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards. Green Bay is 3-2 after a 31-7 win over Chicago, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 367 yards. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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