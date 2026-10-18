The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on Sunday. The Cowboys will visit the Packers for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Packers favored by 1.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Cowboys vs. Packers betting preview

Dallas visits Lambeau Field to face Green Bay on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 53.5. Green Bay is a -118 money line favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Dallas is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101).

Dallas is 2-3 after a 24-16 home loss to Tampa Bay, in which it was a heavy favorite, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 316 yards.

Green Bay is 3-2 after a 31-7 win over Chicago, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 367 yards. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.