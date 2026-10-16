The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on Friday. The offer varies by state. Memphis visits Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 6.5 points and the total at 54.5. Washington visits Purdue at 8 p.m. ET, with the Boilermakers favored by 3.5 and the total at 50. In MLB, the Rays are -115 favorites against the Guardians in ALCS Game 4, with Cleveland leading the series 2-1. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Memphis vs. Tulane betting preview

Memphis visits Yulman Stadium to face Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Memphis is a -265 money line favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Tulane is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). Memphis is 5-1 and unbeaten in the American after a 38-13 win over UAB, a game in which quarterback Marcus Stokes went 11 of 21 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Stokes has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,535 yards with 16 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Tulane is 2-3 after a 20-17 loss at Army, and coach Will Hall says the quarterback job is still open, with Kadin Semonza the most experienced option after throwing for 804 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Bet on college football with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:



Washington vs. Purdue betting preview

Washington visits Ross-Ade Stadium to face Purdue at 8 p.m. ET, and the Boilermakers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 50. Purdue is a -160 money line favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Washington is a +135 underdog (risk $100 to win $135). Washington is 3-3 and 0-3 in the Big Ten after a 41-24 loss to Iowa, a game in which quarterback Demond Williams Jr. hurt his ribs. Williams is not expected to play, so Elijah Brown, who went 28 of 39 for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in relief against the Hawkeyes, is expected to make his first start for the Huskies. Purdue is 3-3 and 2-1 in the Big Ten after a 41-13 win over Minnesota, with quarterback Ryan Browne going 14 of 24 for 159 yards and a touchdown while adding 81 rushing yards and a score. Browne has thrown for 1,549 yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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