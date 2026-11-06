The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The Jaguars will visit the Ravens on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Jacksonville favored by 9.5 points and the total at 39.5. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is priced at -125 (risk $125 to win $100) to record 2+ passing touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Jaguars vs. Ravens, Thursday Night Football betting preview

Jacksonville visits M&T Bank Stadium to face Baltimore on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Jaguars are 9.5-point favorites with the total at 39.5. Jacksonville is a -529 money line favorite (risk $529 to win $100), while Baltimore is a +425 underdog (risk $100 to win $425). The Jaguars are 5-2 after a 42-7 win over Indianapolis, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence completing 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens are 4-4 and have lost three straight, most recently to Buffalo, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is out with a thumb injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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