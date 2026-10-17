The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on Saturday. Kentucky visits Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Sooners favored by 6.5 and the total at 43.5. You can also bet on Notre Dame vs. BYU in a matchup of top-10 teams. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma betting preview

Kentucky visits Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to face Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Sooners are 6.5 point favorites with the total at 43.5.

Oklahoma is a -245 money line favorite (risk $245 to win $100), while Kentucky is a +200 underdog (risk $100 to win $200). Kentucky is 5-1 after a 35-34 overtime win over No. 10 LSU that ended with a two point run by quarterback Kenny Minchey, who threw for 246 yards, and C.J. Baxter ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma is 3-2 after a 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas on a 47 yard Tate Sandell field goal, with quarterback John Mateer going 18 of 26 for 155 yards without a turnover. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.