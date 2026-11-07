The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In the NBA on Friday, the Trail Blazers will visit the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 2.5 points and the total at 232.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers betting preview

Portland visits Crypto.com Arena to face Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 232.5. Los Angeles is a -145 money line favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Portland is a +126 underdog (risk $100 to win $126). The Trail Blazers are 6-1 after a 132-119 win at Phoenix on Wednesday, and they beat these Lakers 136-129 on Oct. 27. The Lakers are 7-2 after a 138-117 win over Miami on Monday. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.