The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In college football on Saturday, Texas will visit Missouri at noon ET, with the Longhorns favored by 2.5 points and the total at 42.5. Alabama will visit LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 6 points and the total at 52.5. No. 1 Miami will visit No. 5 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the Fighting Irish favored by 7 points and the total at 54.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Texas vs. Missouri betting preview

Texas visits Faurot Field to face Missouri at noon ET, and the Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 42.5. Texas is a -137 money line favorite (risk $137 to win $100), while Missouri is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The Longhorns are 6-2 after a 31-3 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 31. They beat Ole Miss 34-27 on Oct. 24 and lost 27-24 to Florida on Oct. 17. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Alabama vs. LSU betting preview

Alabama visits Tiger Stadium to face LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 6-point favorites with the total at 52.5. LSU is a -225 money line favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Alabama is a +195 underdog (risk $100 to win $195). The Crimson Tide are 6-2 after a 31-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 24. They lost 26-10 at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and 20-17 to Georgia on Oct. 10. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Miami vs. Notre Dame betting preview

No. 1 Miami visits Notre Dame Stadium to face No. 5 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and the Fighting Irish are 7 point favorites with the total at 54.5. Notre Dame is a -265 money line favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Miami is a +225 underdog (risk $100 to win $225). The Hurricanes are 8-0 after a 38-35 win at North Carolina on Oct. 31, and wide receiver Malachi Toney is listed with an ankle injury. The Fighting Irish are 7-1. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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