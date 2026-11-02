The Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users. The offer varies by state. Washington is a 5.5-point home favorite in the Commanders vs. Eagles odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 40. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is inactive. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Commanders vs. Eagles betting preview

Washington is off to a disastrous 1-4-1 start to the season, but it is only 2.5 games behind the Giants in the NFC East, with three of the four teams in the division below the .500 mark. The Commanders are coming off a bye following their 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Monday night in Week 6. They are led by star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has 759 passing yards, 213 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

Philadelphia limps into this matchup without quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), while running back Saquon Barkley plans to play through a back injury and is active. The Eagles are 2-5 this season and are on a five-game losing streak after opening the season with wins over the Commanders and Titans. Washington is a 5.5-point home favorite in the Commanders vs. Eagles odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 40. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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