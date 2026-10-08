The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off with Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Dallas is a 9.5-point home favorite in the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 47.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Cowboys vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Tampa Bay is still seeking its first win of the season heading into Week 5, and the Buccaneers will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) when they face the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. They are coming off a 17-14 loss to Green Bay on Sunday, as quarterback Jalon Daniels made his first career start. Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Dallas has alternated between wins and losses each week this season, and it is coming off a 34-30 win at Houston on Sunday. Javonte Williams rushed for a career-high three touchdowns while quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards and a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys are 9.5-point home favorites in the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers odds, with the over/under at 47.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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