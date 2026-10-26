The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The offer varies by state. Both teams are 2-4, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clot) is out. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Eagles vs. Cowboys betting preview

The Cowboys and Eagles are both off to slow starts this season, going 2-4 through their first six games. Philadelphia is also without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a blood clot. The Eagles have a 3-5 record without Hurts since 2021.

Dallas is off to its worst six-game start to a season since 2020, and it has lost five straight primetime games. The Cowboys averaged 30.5 points per game during their first four games of the season, but they have scored 14.5 points per game over their last two contests. It is the first time they have scored fewer than 20 points in consecutive games with Dak Prescott at quarterback since 2019.

This is the first meeting between these teams with both squads under .500 since 2020. Dallas is a 4.5-point road favorite in the Eagles vs. Cowboys odds at Fanatics, with the over/under at 44.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

Responsible Gaming

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