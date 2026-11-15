The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on NFL Sunday. The offer varies by state. The Bills visit the Jets at 1 p.m. ET, with Buffalo favored by 8.5 points. The 49ers will visit the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET, with San Francisco favored by 3.5. Finally, the Steelers will visit the Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Cincinnati favored by 3.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bills vs. Jets betting preview

Buffalo visits MetLife Stadium to face New York at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 8.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Buffalo is a -440 money line favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while New York is a +340 underdog (risk $100 to win $340). The Bills are 7-1 after a 23-6 win at Minnesota on Monday, and quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 2,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Jets are 2-7 and have lost four straight, most recently a 35-12 loss at Kansas City, and receiver Garrett Wilson is questionable with a concussion. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Cowboys betting preview

San Francisco visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 55.5. San Francisco is a -205 money line favorite (risk $205 to win $100), while Dallas is a +170 underdog (risk $100 to win $170). The 49ers are 7-1 after a 38-17 win over Las Vegas on Nov. 8, and receiver Mike Evans is questionable with an Achilles injury. The Cowboys are 4-5 after a 27-23 win at Indianapolis on Nov. 8, and quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Steelers vs. Bengals betting preview

Pittsburgh visits Paycor Stadium to face Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 49.5. Cincinnati is a -180 money line favorite (risk $180 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Both teams are 6-2. The Steelers beat Cleveland 27-6 on Nov. 1, and receiver Ben Skowronek is out. The Bengals beat Atlanta 34-17 on Nov. 8, and quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.