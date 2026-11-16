The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on NFL Monday. The Chargers will visit the Ravens on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 4.5 points and the total is 38.5 at Fanatics. The Ravens are -220 money line favorites (risk $220 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football betting preview

Los Angeles visits M&T Bank Stadium to face Baltimore on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Ravens are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 38.5. Baltimore is a -220 money line favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Los Angeles is a +185 underdog (risk $100 to win $185). The Chargers are 0-8 after a 44-22 loss to Houston on Nov. 8, and receiver Ladd McConkey is out with a back injury. The Ravens are 4-5, and Jacoby Brissett is expected to make his Baltimore debut at quarterback. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.