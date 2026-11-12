The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Commanders will visit the Giants on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 1.5 points and the total at 40.5. The Giants are the -130 money line favorites (risk $130 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Commanders vs. Giants Thursday Night Football betting preview

Washington visits MetLife Stadium to face New York on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Giants are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 40.5. New York is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Washington is a +114 underdog (risk $100 to win $114). The Commanders lost 20-13 to the Rams on Nov. 8 and beat Philadelphia 27-10 on Nov. 1. The teams played to a 27-27 tie on Oct. 11, and Washington center Lucas Patrick is out with a concussion. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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