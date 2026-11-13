The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NBA on Friday, the Knicks will visit the Pacers at 7 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 8.5 points and the total at 218.5. In college football, Florida State will visit Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET, with the Panthers favored by 3.5 points and the total at 52.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Knicks vs. Pacers betting preview

New York visits Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 8.5-point favorites with the total at 218.5. New York is a -310 money line favorite (risk $310 to win $100), while Indiana is a +270 underdog (risk $100 to win $270). The Knicks are 6-5 after a 115-107 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday, which ended a four-game winning streak. The Pacers are 4-8, and guard Tyrese Haliburton is out with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh betting preview

Florida State visits Acrisure Stadium to face Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET, and the Panthers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 52.5. Pittsburgh is a -167 money line favorite (risk $167 to win $100), while Florida State is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The Seminoles beat Boston College 31-24 on Nov. 7, after a 36-24 loss to Clemson on Oct. 31 and a 43-35 loss at Miami on Oct. 17. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.