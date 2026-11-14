The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In college football on Saturday, Tennessee will visit Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET, with the Volunteers favored by 1 point and the total at 43.5. Missouri will visit Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs favored by 15.5 points and the total at 47.5. Texas will visit LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Tigers favored by 4.5 points and the total at 46.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Tennessee vs. Texas A&M betting preview

Tennessee visits Kyle Field to face Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET, and the Volunteers are 1-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Tennessee is a -110 money line favorite (risk $110 to win $100), while Texas A&M is a -105 money line side (risk $105 to win $100). The Volunteers beat Kentucky 34-6 on Nov. 7, after a 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24 and a 26-10 win over Alabama on Oct. 17. The Aggies lost 31-20 at Alabama on Oct. 24. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Missouri vs. Georgia betting preview

Missouri visits Sanford Stadium to face Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Bulldogs are 15.5-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Georgia is a -752 money line favorite (risk $752 to win $100), while Missouri is a +575 underdog (risk $100 to win $575). The Tigers lost 34-20 to Texas on Nov. 7, after a 34-10 win at Arkansas on Oct. 31 and a 31-3 loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 17. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Texas vs. LSU betting preview

Texas visits Tiger Stadium to face LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Tigers are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 46.5. LSU is a -200 money line favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Texas is a +170 underdog (risk $100 to win $170). The Longhorns are 7-2 after a 34-20 win at Missouri on Nov. 7. The Tigers lost 31-13 to Alabama at home on Nov. 7. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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