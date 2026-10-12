A pair of Super Bowl contenders will meet on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point home favorite in the Rams vs. Bills odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 54.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Rams vs. Bills betting preview

The Rams and Bills currently sit atop the Super Bowl odds heading into their Week 5 showdown at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Los Angeles bounced back from a 30-26 loss at Denver in Week 3 with a 24-20 win at Philadelphia in Week 4. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the defending MVP, completed 32 of 51 passes for 317 yards and two interceptions.

Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, averaging five yards per carry. The Rams are now returning home for the first time since their Week 2 win over the Giants. Buffalo is hitting the road for the first time since its Week 1 win over Houston, and it is trying to bounce back from a 29-26 loss to New England.

The Bills held a 26-21 lead with two minutes remaining in the game, but Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw a touchdown pass and Josh Allen threw an interception on the ensuing possession. The Rams are 2.5-point home favorites in the Rams vs. Bills odds, while the over/under is 54.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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