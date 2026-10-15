The Week 6 NFL schedule kicks off with Broncos vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Seattle is a 3-point road favorite in the Broncos vs. Seahawks odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 41. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Broncos vs. Seahawks betting preview

Seattle will try to quickly put its Week 5 loss to San Francisco in the rearview mirror, as Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a 32-29 win on Sunday. The Seahawks fell to 3-2 with that loss, but the defending champions have a chance to get back on track in primetime. Denver has won three of its last four games, with its lone loss coming against the 49ers as well.

The Broncos rallied in the fourth quarter of a 23-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday, as quarterback Bo Nix completed 16 of 27 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. They are playing their first home game since beating the Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Seattle is a 3-point road favorite in the Broncos vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under is 41. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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