The Week 4 NFL schedule continues with a loaded slate on Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In select states, new users can grab up to $1,000 in FanCash via bet matches over 10 days with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26. Some of the top games include 49ers vs. Broncos and Raiders vs. Chiefs. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds, Las Vegas is a 4.5-point underdog at home, despite being 3-0 this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

49ers vs. Broncos betting preview

San Francisco puts its unbeaten start to the season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, while Denver tries to build on its comeback win over the Rams. The 49ers remained perfect with a 36-30 win over Arizona last week, and the Broncos improved to 2-1 with a 30-26 win over the Rams. San Francisco is a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 47.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Raiders vs. Chiefs betting preview

The Chiefs and Raiders are both unbeaten heading into Sunday's showdown in Las Vegas, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Kansas City opened the year with wins over Denver and Indianapolis before beating Miami on the road last week. Las Vegas has started its season with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints, but it is a 4.5-point home underdog on Sunday. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.