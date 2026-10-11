The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. The Raiders will visit the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET, with the Patriots favored by 3.5 points and the total at 44.5. The 49ers will visit the Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by three and the total at 45.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Baltimore visits Atlanta for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Falcons favored by 3 and the total at 44 after the Ravens ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson. See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Patriots vs. Raiders betting preview

Las Vegas visits Gillette Stadium to face New England at 1 p.m. ET, and the Patriots are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 44.5. New England is a -192 money line favorite (risk $192 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +164 underdog (risk $100 to win $164). Las Vegas is 3-1 after a 30-27 loss to Kansas City, its first loss of the season, and quarterback Kirk Cousins went 31 of 52 for 365 yards and 2 touchdowns, with an interception on the Raiders' penultimate play. New England is 2-2 after a 29-26 win at Buffalo, with quarterback Drake Maye going 22 of 37 for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 54 rushing yards, after throwing just 1 touchdown against 6 interceptions through his first three games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Seahawks betting preview

San Francisco visits Lumen Field to face Seattle at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 3-point favorites with the total at 45.5. Seattle is a -162 money line favorite (risk $162 to win $100), while San Francisco is a +148 underdog (risk $100 to win $148). San Francisco is 4-0 after a 24-14 win over Denver, with quarterback Brock Purdy going 19 of 30 for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns and leading the NFL with 11 touchdown passes. Seattle is 3-1 after a 30-23 win over the Chargers in which it nearly squandered a 27-6 third-quarter lead, and quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 168 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception while being sacked three times. Bet on Seahawks vs. 49ers with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Ravens vs. Falcons betting preview

Baltimore visits Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Falcons are 3-point favorites with the total at 44. Atlanta is a -174 money line favorite (risk $174 to win $100), while Baltimore is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Baltimore is 3-1 after a 24-18 win over Tennessee, but quarterback Lamar Jackson left that game with a left ankle injury before the second half and has been ruled out, so Tyler Huntley will start. Atlanta is 2-2 after a 45-24 win at New Orleans on Monday night, a game in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 15 of 20 for 223 yards and a touchdown, and the Falcons ran for five touchdowns, including two from Bijan Robinson. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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