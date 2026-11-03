The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In college football on Tuesday, Ohio will visit Akron at 7 p.m. ET, with the Bobcats favored by 14.5 points and the total at 51.5. Buffalo will visit Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. ET, with the RedHawks favored by 5.5 points and the total at 43.5. Miami (OH) to score more than 24.5 total team points is priced at -115 (risk $115 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Ohio vs. Akron betting preview

Ohio visits InfoCision Stadium to face Akron at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and the Bobcats are 14.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5. Ohio is a -588 money line favorite (risk $588 to win $100), while Akron is a +460 underdog (risk $100 to win $460). The Bobcats are 6-2 after a 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24. The Zips are 1-7 and 0-4 in the MAC after a 35-20 loss at Kent State, with quarterback Brady Roggow throwing for 275 yards and running back Jordan Gant rushing for 162. Roggow has thrown seven touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) betting preview

Buffalo visits Yager Stadium to face Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. ET, and the RedHawks are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Miami is a -225 money line favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Buffalo is a +190 underdog (risk $100 to win $190). Both teams are 5-3 and 3-1 in the MAC. The Bulls beat Bowling Green 31-24 on Oct. 24, and the RedHawks beat Central Michigan 28-27 the same day. Miami beat Akron 34-14 on Oct. 17, while Buffalo won 23-8 at Toledo on Oct. 10. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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