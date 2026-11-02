The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In the NFL, the Bears will visit the Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Seattle favored by 3 points and the total at 46.5. The Seahawks are the -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bears vs. Seahawks betting preview

Chicago visits Lumen Field to face Seattle on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 3-point favorites with the total at 46.5. Seattle is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Chicago is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). The Bears are 5-2 after a 30-24 win over New England on Oct. 22, with quarterback Caleb Williams throwing two touchdown passes. The Seahawks are 4-3 after a 20-3 win over Kansas City, with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catching nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Seattle left tackle Charles Cross is out. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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