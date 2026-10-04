The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In select states, new users can grab up to $1,000 in FanCash via bet matches over 10 days with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26. New England visits Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET, with the Bills favored by 6.5 points. Green Bay visits Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET, with the Packers favored by 3. Detroit visits Carolina for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Lions favored by 3.5 on the road. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Patriots vs. Bills betting preview

New England visits New Highmark Stadium to face Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET, and the Bills are 6.5-point favorites with the total at 49.5. Buffalo is a -305 money line favorite (risk $305 to win $100), while New England is a +275 underdog (risk $100 to win $275). New England is 1-2 after a 35-6 blowout loss at Jacksonville last week, a game quarterback Drake Maye will want to forget after going 14 of 25 for 199 yards with a touchdown, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumbles; he has just 1 touchdown against 6 interceptions through three games. Buffalo is unbeaten at 3-0 after a 24-16 win over the Chargers, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing for 204 yards and adding 2 rushing touchdowns despite 2 interceptions through the air. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Green Bay visits Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 3-point favorites with the total at 39.5. Green Bay is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +154 underdog (risk $100 to win $154). Green Bay is 1-2 after a 35-14 loss at Atlanta, with quarterback Jordan Love throwing for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 of 53 passes. Tampa Bay is 0-3 and dealing with a significant change at quarterback, as starter Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb in last week's loss to Minnesota and is expected to miss at least three weeks. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his first career start in his place. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Lions vs. Panthers betting preview

Detroit visits Bank of America Stadium to face Carolina on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Lions are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Detroit is a -180 money line favorite (risk $180 to win $100), while Carolina is a +172 underdog (risk $100 to win $172). Detroit is 2-1 after a 31-24 win over the Jets, with quarterback Jared Goff going 25 of 32 for 269 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. Carolina is 1-2 after a 21-18 loss to Cleveland, in which quarterback Bryce Young threw for 291 yards and a touchdown but was picked off on the Panthers' final offensive play and sacked 3 times. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.