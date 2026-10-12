The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Bills visit the Rams for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Rams favored by 3.5 points and the total at 54.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Los Angeles is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100). See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bills vs. Rams betting preview

Buffalo visits SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Rams are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Los Angeles is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Buffalo is a +152 underdog (risk $100 to win $152). Buffalo is 3-1 after a 29-26 loss to New England, its first defeat of the season, and quarterback Josh Allen went 23 of 33 for 253 yards with a touchdown and a late interception while adding a rushing score. Allen has thrown for 1,039 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. The Bills will be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Josh Palmer, and receiver DJ Moore is questionable. Los Angeles is 2-2 after a 24-20 comeback win at Philadelphia in which Puka Nacua returned from injury to top 100 receiving yards. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went 32 of 51 for 317 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, and he has thrown for 1,189 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season. Bet on Bills vs. Rams with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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