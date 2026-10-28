The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The NBA has 12 games on the schedule tonight. In the World Series, the Brewers will visit the Rays in Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading 3-1. The Brewers are set to start righthander Jacob Misiorowski, and Milwaukee is the -141 money line favorite (risk $141 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Brewers vs. Rays World Series Game 5 betting preview

Milwaukee visits Tropicana Field to face Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the World Series at 8 p.m. ET, and the Brewers are -141 money line favorites (risk $141 to win $100), while the Rays are +117 underdogs (risk $100 to win $117). The run line has Milwaukee at -1.5 (+148) and Tampa Bay at +1.5 (-180), with the total at 6.5. The Brewers lead the series 3-1 after the Rays avoided a sweep with a 4-3 win in 12 innings in Game 4, scoring twice in the 12th after Milwaukee had taken the lead on a Cooper Pratt home run. Tampa Bay used six relievers behind starter Griffin Jax in that game and has not announced a Game 5 starter. Milwaukee turns to Jacob Misiorowski, who went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA in the regular season and allowed one run over five innings in Game 1. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

76ers vs. Pacers betting preview

Philadelphia visits Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, and the 76ers are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 236.5. Philadelphia is a -186 money line favorite (risk $186 to win $100), while Indiana is a +164 underdog (risk $100 to win $164). The 76ers are 3-1 after a 106-93 loss to Detroit on Sunday, and Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.8 points. The Pacers are coming off a 136-109 win over Brooklyn on Sunday and are without center Ivica Zubac (ankle), with guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable with hamstring tightness. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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