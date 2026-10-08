The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Tampa Bay visits Dallas for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Cowboys favored by eight and the total at 47.5. Missouri State visits Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET, with the Hilltoppers favored by 1.5 points and the total at 56.5. In MLB, the Guardians are -112 favorites at Chicago in ALDS Game 4, with the White Sox leading the series 2-1. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Buccaneers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Tampa Bay visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 8-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Dallas is a -455 money line favorite (risk $455 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +370 underdog (risk $100 to win $370). Tampa Bay is 0-4 after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay in which rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield, went 19 of 27 for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions that led to 10 points in his first career start. Coach Todd Bowles has confirmed Daniels will start again on a short week. Dallas is 2-2 after a 34-30 comeback win at Houston, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for 335 yards and the game-winning 12-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 40 seconds left; Prescott had 730 yards, 7 touchdowns and 1 interception through his first three games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Missouri State vs. Western Kentucky betting preview

Missouri State visits L.T. Smith Stadium to face Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET, and the Hilltoppers are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 56.5. Western Kentucky is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Missouri State is a +103 underdog (risk $100 to win $103). Missouri State is 1-3 after a 34-24 loss at No. 22 SMU, and quarterback Skyler Locklear leads Conference USA with a 70.2% completion rate, throwing for 699 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. Western Kentucky is 1-4 after a 34-13 loss at New Mexico State in its conference opener, and sophomore quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. has completed 66.9% of his passes for 852 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while being sacked 11 times. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.