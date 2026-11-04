The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In college football on Tuesday, Buffalo will visit Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. ET, with the RedHawks favored by 5.5 points and the total at 43.5. Miami (OH) to score more than 24.5 total team points is priced at -115 (risk $115 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) betting preview

Buffalo visits Yager Stadium to face Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. ET, and the RedHawks are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Miami is a -225 money line favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Buffalo is a +190 underdog (risk $100 to win $190). Both teams are 5-3 and 3-1 in the MAC. The Bulls beat Bowling Green 31-24 on Oct. 24, and the RedHawks beat Central Michigan 28-27 the same day. Miami beat Akron 34-14 on Oct. 17, while Buffalo won 23-8 at Toledo on Oct. 10. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.