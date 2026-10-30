The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The NBA has 10 games on the schedule on Friday, all in the NBA Cup. The Bulls will visit the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Boston favored by 14.5 points and the total at 234.5. The Knicks will visit the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 1.5 points and the total at 227. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Bulls vs. Celtics betting preview

Chicago visits TD Garden to face Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Celtics are 14.5-point favorites with the total at 234.5. Boston is an -847 money line favorite (risk $847 to win $100), while Chicago is a +625 underdog (risk $100 to win $625). The Celtics are 3-1 and beat these Bulls 134-99 on Monday. Chicago lost 133-127 at New York on Wednesday and has won just one of its last five games. Bulls center Claxton is out with a hamstring injury, while Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith are questionable. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Knicks vs. 76ers betting preview

New York visits Xfinity Mobile Arena to face Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET in the first NBA Cup game of the season for both teams, and the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 227. New York is a -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +108 underdog (risk $100 to win $108). The 76ers have won four of their last five and beat the Knicks 106-100 on opening night. New York has won two of its last five, most recently beating Chicago 133-127 on Wednesday, and guard Jose Alvarado is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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