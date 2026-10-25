The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Chiefs will visit the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Seattle favored by three and the total at 42.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks betting preview

Kansas City visits Lumen Field to face Seattle on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 2.5 point favorites with the total at 42. Seattle is a -146 money line favorite (risk $146 to win $100), while Kansas City is a +126 underdog (risk $100 to win $126). Kansas City is 5-0 after a 22-6 win over the Chargers, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes going 23 of 30 for 272 yards and an interception and running back Kenneth Walker III, the former Seahawks Super Bowl MVP, running for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle is 3-3 after a 17-14 overtime loss at Denver, a game in which quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions despite the Seahawks outgaining the Broncos 353 yards to 168. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.