The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Commanders will visit the 49ers for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the 49ers favored by 7.5 points and the total at 51.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Commanders vs. 49ers betting preview

Washington visits Levi's Stadium to face San Francisco on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5. San Francisco is a -417 money line favorite (risk $417 to win $100), while Washington is a +350 underdog (risk $100 to win $350). Washington is 1-3-1 after a 27-27 overtime tie with the Giants, a game in which quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 199 yards and ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns.



San Francisco is 5-0 after a 32-29 win at Seattle, with quarterback Brock Purdy going 19 of 29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, his first turnover since Week 1. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score, and Eddy Pineiro kicked the winning 43-yard field goal with 1:56 left. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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