The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. In the NFL, the Cowboys visit the Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Dallas favored by 4.5 points and the total at 43.5. The Brewers lead the World Series 2-0 as Game 3 shifts to Tropicana Field, where Milwaukee visits Tampa Bay at 8 p.m. ET, with the Rays slight favorites and the total at 6.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Monday Night Football betting preview

Dallas visits Lincoln Financial Field to face Philadelphia on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 43.5. Dallas is a -217 money line favorite (risk $217 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +184 underdog (risk $100 to win $184). Dallas is 2-4 after a 23-13 loss at Green Bay, its second straight defeat, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for 258 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Philadelphia is also 2-4 and has lost four straight after a 25-14 loss to Carolina, with Tanner McKee going 26 of 45 for 215 yards and a touchdown in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. McKee starts Monday again, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.