The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. Delaware visits Middle Tennessee on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Blue Hens favored by 1.5 points and the total at 47.5. Seattle visits Denver for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by 3 points and the total at 41. In MLB, the Rays are -132 favorites against the Guardians in ALCS Game 2 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, with Cleveland leading the series 1-0. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Game 2 of Guardians vs. Rays is 6.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Delaware vs. MTSU betting preview

Delaware visits Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium to face Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET, and the Blue Hens are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Delaware is a -118 money line favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Middle Tennessee is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104).



Delaware is 2-3 and 0-1 in Conference USA after a 30-14 loss to Liberty, and quarterback Nick Minicucci (knee) has missed two games, leaving the Blue Hens to rotate three quarterbacks against Liberty. Delaware's defense has been a bright spot with 16 sacks, fifth in the nation. Middle



Tennessee is also 2-3 and 0-1 in the league after a 23-13 loss to Jacksonville State, and quarterback Roman Gagliano has thrown for 913 yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception. Bet on college football with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:



Seahawks vs. Broncos betting preview

Seattle visits Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 3-point favorites with the total at 41. Seattle is a -154 money line favorite (risk $154 to win $100), while Denver is a +132 underdog (risk $100 to win $132).

Seattle is 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco, a game in which four early turnovers gave the 49ers their first 21 points. Quarterback Sam Darnold went 18 of 29 for 195 yards with two interceptions, giving him five in his last three games.

Denver is 3-2 after a 23-17 win at the Chargers, with quarterback Bo Nix going 16 of 27 for 123 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, a season low in passing yards. Nix has thrown 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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