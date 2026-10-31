The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. In college football on Saturday, Wisconsin will visit Iowa at 12 p.m. ET, with the Hawkeyes favored by 1.5 points and the total at 36.5. No. 3 Georgia will host No. 17 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Bulldogs favored by 11.5 points and the total at 56.5. No. 1 Miami will visit North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Hurricanes favored by 14 points and the total at 53.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Wisconsin vs. Iowa betting preview

Wisconsin visits Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa at 12 p.m. ET, and the Hawkeyes are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 36.5. Iowa is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Wisconsin is a +114 underdog (risk $100 to win $114). Both teams are 5-2. The No. 25 Badgers beat USC 24-7 last week, and Iowa lost at Minnesota, with quarterback Hank Brown going 11 of 21 for 136 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in his return from injury. Iowa has beaten Wisconsin four straight years, including a 37-0 win last season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Florida vs. Georgia betting preview

Florida meets Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Bulldogs are 11.5-point favorites with the total at 56.5. Georgia is a -435 money line favorite (risk $435 to win $100), while Florida is a +350 underdog (risk $100 to win $350). Both teams are coming off a bye. The No. 3 Bulldogs are 6-1, with their only loss coming against Auburn two weeks ago, a game in which quarterback Gunner Stockton threw two interceptions. Stockton has completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. The No. 17 Gators are 5-2 and last played on Oct. 17, a 27-24 win at Texas. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Miami vs. North Carolina betting preview

Miami visits Kenan Stadium to face North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Hurricanes are 14-point favorites with the total at 53.5. Miami is a -581 money line favorite (risk $581 to win $100), while North Carolina is a +455 underdog (risk $100 to win $455). The top ranked Hurricanes are 7-0 after a 52-23 win over Pitt, with quarterback Darian Mensah throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Mensah has completed 81.4 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns with one interception this season. The Tar Heels are 4-3 under Bill Belichick after an overtime loss to Syracuse last week. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Knicks vs. 76ers betting preview

New York visits Xfinity Mobile Arena to face Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET in the first NBA Cup game of the season for both teams, and the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 227. New York is a -152 money line favorite (risk $152 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The 76ers have won four of their last five and beat the Knicks 106-100 on opening night. New York has won two of its last five, most recently beating Chicago 133-127 on Wednesday, and guard Jose Alvarado is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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