The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Florida State visits Louisville tonight at 7 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals favored by 3.5 points and the total set at 59.5. Iowa visits Washington at 9 p.m. ET, with the Huskies favored by 2.5 and the total at 41.5. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is not expected to play. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Florida State vs. Louisville betting preview

Florida State visits L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium to face Louisville at 7 p.m. ET, and the Cardinals are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 59.5. Louisville is a -169 money line favorite (risk $169 to win $100), while Florida State is a +154 underdog (risk $100 to win $154). Florida State is 3-2 after a 38-7 win over Virginia, a game in which quarterback Ashton Daniels carried 17 times for 136 yards and set a program record with five rushing touchdowns; he has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,111 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and has added 278 rushing yards and 9 scores on the ground. Louisville is 2-3 after a 31-28 loss at NC State, and quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who played on two taped ankles, went 21 of 30 for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns; he has thrown for 1,394 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Iowa vs. Washington betting preview

Iowa visits Husky Stadium to face Washington at 9 p.m. ET, and the Huskies are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 41.5. Washington is a -152 money line favorite (risk $152 to win $100), while Iowa is a +134 underdog (risk $100 to win $134). Iowa is 4-1 after a 31-14 loss to Ohio State, a game in which quarterback Hank Brown hurt his shoulder. Brown has completed 62.9% of his passes for 832 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception but is questionable, and if he can't go, Jeremy Hecklinski would make his first career start after going 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in relief against the Buckeyes. Washington is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten after a 25-21 loss at USC, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. going 15 of 26 for 198 yards and a touchdown while being sacked five times; he has completed 67.5% of his passes for 1,327 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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