The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The Eagles will visit the Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Washington favored by 5.5 at Fanatics. The Over/Under for total points scored in Eagles vs. Commanders is 40.5. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is officially active. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Eagles vs. Commanders betting preview

Philadelphia visits Northwest Stadium to face Washington on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Commanders are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 40. Washington is a -238 money line favorite (risk $238 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog (risk $100 to win $220). Philadelphia is 2-5 and has lost five straight after a 38-21 loss to Dallas, with quarterback Tanner McKee going 23 of 35 for 211 yards and a touchdown with an interception in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. Washington is 1-4-1 and coming off a bye after a 23-17 loss to San Francisco, a game in which quarterback Jayden Daniels went 29 of 40 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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