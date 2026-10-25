The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Giants visit the Texans at 1 p.m. ET, with Houston favored by 10.5 points and the total at 42.5 at Fanatics. The Packers visit the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET, with Detroit favored by 3 and the total up to 55.5. The Chiefs visit the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Seattle favored by three and the total at 42.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Giants vs. Texans betting preview

New York visits NRG Stadium to face Houston at 1 p.m. ET, and the Texans are 10.5 point favorites with the total at 42.5. Houston is a -481 money line favorite (risk $481 to win $100), while New York is a +410 underdog (risk $100 to win $410). Houston is 2-4 after a 31-28 win over Jacksonville decided by a late Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal, with quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. New York is 3-2-1 after a 34-27 loss to New Orleans last week, and running back Cam Skattebo is expected to return to the mix. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Lions betting preview

Green Bay visits Ford Field to face Detroit at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Lions are 3 point favorites with the total at 52.5. Detroit is a -166 money line favorite (risk $166 to win $100), while Green Bay is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Green Bay is 4-2 and has won three straight after a 23-13 win over Dallas, with quarterback Jordan Love going 23 of 41 for 276 yards and a touchdown with an interception while adding a rushing score. Detroit is 3-2 and rested after a bye following a 45-21 win at Arizona, where quarterback Jared Goff went 19 of 30 for 271 yards and three touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 151 yards and two scores. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks betting preview

Kansas City visits Lumen Field to face Seattle on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 2.5 point favorites with the total at 42. Seattle is a -146 money line favorite (risk $146 to win $100), while Kansas City is a +126 underdog (risk $100 to win $126). Kansas City is 5-0 after a 22-6 win over the Chargers, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes going 23 of 30 for 272 yards and an interception and running back Kenneth Walker III, the former Seahawks Super Bowl MVP, running for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle is 3-3 after a 17-14 overtime loss at Denver, a game in which quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions despite the Seahawks outgaining the Broncos 353 yards to 168. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.