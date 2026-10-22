The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The Cavaliers will visit the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland's season opener and LeBron James' first home game in Philadelphia, with the 76ers favored by 3.5 points and the total at 235.5. The Patriots will visit the Bears for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Chicago favored by three and the total at 50.5. Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (illness) is active. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Cavaliers vs. 76ers betting preview

Cleveland visits Xfinity Mobile Arena to face Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET, and the 76ers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 235.5. Philadelphia is a -148 money line favorite (risk $148 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +135 underdog (risk $100 to win $135). The 76ers are 1-0 after a 106-100 win at New York on opening night, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 28 points, Jaylen Brown adding 19, and LeBron James finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in his debut. The Cavaliers open their season with Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley, and center Jarrett Allen is questionable with a knee injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Patriots vs. Bears Thursday Night Football betting preview

New England visits Soldier Field to face Chicago on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Bears are 3 point favorites with the total at 50.5. Chicago is a -155 money line favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while New England is a +136 underdog (risk $100 to win $136). New England is 4-2 after a 26-19 win over the Jets, its third straight victory, with quarterback Drake Maye going 18 of 32 for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Maye has thrown 10 touchdown passes over his past three games, though wide receiver Romeo Doubs is on injured reserve. Chicago is 4-2 after a 31-23 win at Atlanta, with quarterback Caleb Williams going 30 of 36 for 305 yards and a touchdown in his return from a hamstring injury that cost him three games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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