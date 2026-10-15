The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on October 15. Seattle visits Denver for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by 3 points on the road. Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. In the MLB, the Guardians are -132 favorites against the Rays in ALCS Game 3 at 1 p.m. ET, with the series tied 1-1, and the Dodgers are -159 favorites against the Brewers in NLCS Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-0. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion betting preview

Georgia Southern visits S.B. Ballard Stadium to face Old Dominion at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Georgia Southern is a -175 money line favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Old Dominion is a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150). Georgia Southern is 2-4 after a 27-24 loss to James Madison, a game in which a late 52-yard field goal try hit the crossbar, and quarterback Max Johnson went 26 of 38 for 343 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Johnson leads the Sun Belt with 1,572 passing yards. Old Dominion is also 2-4 after a 10-3 win at Appalachian State, with quarterback Quinn Henicle going 10 of 20 for 97 yards and adding 88 yards on the ground as the Monarchs ran for 207 yards. Bet on college football with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:



Seahawks vs. Broncos betting preview

Seattle visits Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 3-point favorites with the total at 41. Seattle is a -142 money line favorite (risk $142 to win $100), while Denver is a +123 underdog (risk $100 to win $123).

Seattle is 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco, a game in which four early turnovers gave the 49ers their first 21 points. Quarterback Sam Darnold went 18 of 29 for 195 yards with two interceptions, giving him five in his last three games.

Denver is 3-2 after a 23-17 win at the Chargers, with quarterback Bo Nix going 16 of 27 for 123 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, a season low in passing yards. Nix has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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