The Week 10 NFL schedule kicks off with Giants vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. New York is a 1.5-point home favorite in the Commanders vs. Giants odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 42.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Giants vs. Commanders betting preview

Washington will try to trim its deficit in the NFC East when it travels to New York for this Thursday Night Football showdown. The Giants are two games ahead of the Cowboys and three games ahead of the Commanders atop the division standings. They are coming off consecutive wins over the Texans and Eagles away from home, so this will be their first home game since Oct. 18.

The Commanders have struggled throughout the season, including a 20-13 loss to the Rams last week. They are without wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the remainder of the campaign due to a knee injury. This is the second meeting between these teams, as they played to a 27-27 tie on Oct. 11.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has not thrown an interception this season, completing 115 of 180 passes for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns. The Giants are 1.5-point home favorites in the Giants vs. Commanders odds, while the over/under is 42.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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