The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Gamecocks favored by 3 points and the total at 48.5. Tampa Bay visits Dallas for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Cowboys favored by 8 and the total at 47.5. In MLB, the White Sox are -125 favorites against the Guardians in ALDS Game 3 at 4 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -155 favorites at Atlanta in NLDS Game 4 at 6 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -175 favorites against the Rays in ALDS Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET, and the Padres are -115 favorites against the Brewers in NLDS Game 4 at 10 p.m. ET. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State betting preview

Jacksonville State visits Fifth Third Stadium to face Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. ET, and the Gamecocks are 3-point favorites with the total at 48.5. Jacksonville State is a -150 money line favorite (risk $150 to win $100), while Kennesaw State is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). Jacksonville State is 3-2 and opened Conference USA play with a 23-13 win over Middle Tennessee last week. Junior quarterback Caden Creel has completed 69% of his passes for 1,112 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and has added 375 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground. Kennesaw State is 1-3 after a 17-14 loss to Arkansas State, and junior quarterback Rickie Collins has completed 68.1% of his passes for 749 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception while rushing for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys betting preview

Tampa Bay visits AT&T Stadium to face Dallas on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Cowboys are 8-point favorites with the total at 47.5. Dallas is a -450 money line favorite (risk $450 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is a +340 underdog (risk $100 to win $340). Tampa Bay is 0-4 after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, in which rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield, threw two interceptions that led to 10 points in his first career start. Daniels is expected to start again on a short week. Dallas is 2-2 after a 34-30 comeback win at Houston. Prescott had 730 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception through his first three games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.