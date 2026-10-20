The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The NBA season tips off Tuesday with the 76ers visiting the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, with the Knicks favored by 4.5 points. The Thunder will visit the Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET in a Western Conference Finals rematch, with the Spurs favored by 1.5. Victor Wembanyama's over/under for total points scored against OKC is 26.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

76ers vs. Knicks betting preview

Philadelphia visits Madison Square Garden to face New York on opening night at 7 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 231.5. New York is a -178 money line favorite (risk $178 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +156 underdog (risk $100 to win $156). The Knicks are the defending champions after beating San Antonio in five games in the Finals, and they swept Philadelphia in the second round. The 76ers open with a new look after adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a roster that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and both make their Philadelphia debuts. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Thunder vs. Spurs betting preview

Oklahoma City visits the Frost Bank Center to face San Antonio at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the Spurs are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 231.5. San Antonio is a -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Oklahoma City is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115). The Spurs beat the Thunder in seven games in the Western Conference Finals last season and won four of five regular season meetings before falling to New York in the Finals. San Antonio is built around Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, while Oklahoma City is led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and traded away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort this offseason. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.