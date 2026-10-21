The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The NBA slate continues on Wednesday, with 11 must-see matchups. The Hawks visit the Magic at 7 p.m. ET, with Orlando favored by 3.5 and the total at 236.5. The Warriors visit the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 5.5 and the total at 234.5. Luka Doncic's over/under for total points scored is 33.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Hawks vs. Magic betting preview

Atlanta visits the Kia Center to face Orlando at 7 p.m. ET, and the Magic are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 236.5. Orlando is a -142 money line favorite (risk $142 to win $100), while Atlanta is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The Hawks finished last season as the No. 6 seed in the East and added Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins from Oklahoma City, with Jalen Johnson and C.J. McCollum leading the offense. The Magic nearly knocked off No. 1 seed Detroit in the first round and return Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane under new coach Sean Sweeney, though guard Anthony Black is out. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Warriors vs. Lakers betting preview

Golden State visits Crypto.com Arena to face Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET, and the Lakers are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 234.5. Los Angeles is a -225 money line favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Golden State is a +185 underdog (risk $100 to win $185). The Lakers open the Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves era without LeBron James, adding Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton, and they won the last three meetings between the teams last season. The Warriors barely made the play-in tournament last season. They will be without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, while Stephen Curry, who averaged 26.6 points per game last season, is listed as probable with ankle soreness. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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