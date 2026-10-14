The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20 on October 14. Kennesaw State visits Missouri State tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Owls favored by 3 points and the total set at 52. In the MLB, the Dodgers are -178 favorites against the Brewers in NLCS Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-0. The Over/Under for total runs scored in Brewers vs. Dodgers is 7.5. Seattle visits Denver for Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by 3 points and the total set at 41. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Kennesaw State vs. Missouri State betting preview

Kennesaw State visits Robert W. Plaster Stadium to face Missouri State at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Owls are 3-point favorites with the total at 52. Kennesaw State is a -154 money line favorite (risk $154 to win $100), while Missouri State is a +136 underdog (risk $100 to win $136).



Kennesaw State is 1-4 after a 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State, a game decided by a field goal with 51 seconds left, and quarterback Rickie Collins threw for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 61 rushing yards and a score. Missouri State is also 1-4 after a loss at Western Kentucky, where quarterback Skyler Locklear went 12 of 24 for 89 yards with an interception before backup Henry Belin IV threw for 115 yards and a touchdown. Bet on college football with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:



Seahawks vs. Broncos betting preview

Seattle visits Empower Field at Mile High to face Denver on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Seahawks are 3-point favorites with the total at 41. Seattle is a -154 money line favorite (risk $154 to win $100), while Denver is a +132 underdog (risk $100 to win $132).

Seattle is 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco, a game in which four early turnovers gave the 49ers their first 21 points. Quarterback Sam Darnold went 18 of 29 for 195 yards with two interceptions, giving him five in his last three games.

Denver is 3-2 after a 23-17 win at the Chargers, with quarterback Bo Nix going 16 of 27 for 123 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions, a season low in passing yards. Nix has thrown 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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