The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NBA, the Nets will visit the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Boston favored by 11.5 points and the total at 221.5. In the World Series, the Brewers will visit the Rays in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading 3-0 and favored on the money line with the total at 7.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Nets vs. Celtics betting preview

Brooklyn visits TD Garden to face Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Celtics are 11.5-point favorites with the total at 221.5. Boston is a -575 money line favorite (risk $575 to win $100), while Brooklyn is a +425 underdog (risk $100 to win $425). The Nets are 0-3 after a 136-109 loss to Indiana on Sunday, and Julius Randle is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. The Celtics are 2-1, and 2-0 at home, after a 134-99 win over Chicago on Monday, with Jayson Tatum back from his Achilles injury and averaging 24.0 points through three games. This is the second game of a back-to-back for Boston. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Brewers vs. Rays World Series Game 4 betting preview

Milwaukee visits Tropicana Field to face Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the World Series at 8 p.m. ET, and the Brewers are -136 money line favorites (risk $136 to win $100), while the Rays are +116 underdogs (risk $100 to win $116). The run line has Milwaukee at -1.5 (+136) and Tampa Bay at +1.5 (-164), with the total at 7.5. The Brewers lead the series 3-0 after a 10-1 win in Game 3, in which they scored a World Series record eight runs in the fifth inning. The Rays send right-hander Griffin Jax to the mound, while Milwaukee has not named a starter. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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