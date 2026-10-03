The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In select states, new users can grab up to $1,000 in FanCash via bet matches over 10 days with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26. At 3:30 p.m. ET, the Iowa Hawkeyes welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes, with Ohio State favored by 14 points on the road. The Over/Under for Ohio State vs. Iowa is 45.5 points. Later in the evening, Arkansas visits Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET, with the Aggies favored by 13.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get $1,000 in FanCash:

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Ohio State vs. Iowa betting preview

Ohio State visits Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Buckeyes are 14-point favorites with the total at 45.5. Ohio State is a -625 money line favorite (risk $625 to win $100), while Iowa is a +475 underdog (risk $100 to win $475). Ohio State is 3-0 since its lone loss at Texas, and quarterback Julian Sayin has completed 83 of 115 passes for 1,206 yards with 10 touchdowns and just 1 interception this season, coming off a 367-yard, four-touchdown outing in a 42-19 win over Illinois. Iowa is unbeaten at 4-0 and off a stunner, knocking off then No. 18 Michigan 20-19 on the final play last week. Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown has thrown for roughly 700 yards and 5 touchdowns on the season, going 21 of 35 for 227 yards and 2 touchdowns against Michigan, including the game-winning 16-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the clock. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M betting preview

Arkansas visits Kyle Field to face Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET, and the Aggies are 13.5-point favorites with the total at 50.5. Texas A&M is a -588 money line favorite (risk $588 to win $100), while Arkansas is a +475 underdog (risk $100 to win $475). Arkansas is 2-2 after snapping a 12-game losing streak against FBS opponents with a 34-6 win over Tulsa last week, a game in which quarterback KJ Jackson went 24 of 36 for 309 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 2 rushing scores, cementing himself as the starter. Texas A&M is also 2-2 and has dropped back-to-back SEC games, most recently a 35-6 loss at LSU in which quarterback Marcel Reed struggled, completing only 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards with an interception and getting sacked four times. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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