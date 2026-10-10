The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. The offer varies by state. No. 1 Texas faces Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the Longhorns favored by 8 and the total at 41. USC visits Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Nittany Lions favored by 1.5 and the total at 54.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Texas vs. Oklahoma betting preview

No. 1 Texas faces Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Longhorns are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 41. Texas is a -340 money line favorite (risk $340 to win $100), while Oklahoma is a +270 underdog (risk $100 to win $270). Texas is 4-0 and was off last week after a 20-17 win at Tennessee, a game in which quarterback Arch Manning went 14 of 19 for 201 yards with an interception; he has thrown for 862 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Oklahoma is 2-2 and was also off last week after a 41-13 loss at Georgia, where quarterback John Mateer lost two fumbles and threw an interception. Mateer has thrown for 883 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Georgia vs. Alabama betting preview

This is the 11th AP Top-10 meeting between Alabama and Georgia since 2000, which is the most of any series in college football. Alabama has won four straight games between these teams when both have been unbeaten, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 2-7 in his career against Alabama. The Bulldogs picked up a 21-point win over Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship Game, which was their largest win over the Crimson Tide since 1976. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is the first SEC quarterback with four-plus total touchdowns and zero turnovers in three straight games since Jayden Daniels (LSU) during his 2023 Heisman Trophy campaign. The Crimson Tide are 2.5-point favorites in the Alabama vs. Georgia odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Bet on Georgia vs. Alabama with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

USC vs. Penn State betting preview

USC visits Beaver Stadium to face Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Nittany Lions are 1.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Penn State is a -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while USC is a +100 underdog (risk $100 to win $100). USC is 5-1 after a 25-21 win over Washington, with quarterback Jayden Maiava going 21 of 34 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception; he has thrown for 1,744 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Penn State is 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten after a 34-13 loss at Northwestern, a game quarterback Rocco Becht will want to forget after going 26 of 41 for 243 yards with a touchdown and 2 interceptions. Becht has 1,108 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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