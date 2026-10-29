The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when betting $20. In the NFL, the Panthers visit the Packers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Green Bay favored by 3.5 points and the total at 46.5. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs is priced at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) to score a touchdown, and his Over/Under for total rushing yards is 59.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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Panthers vs. Packers Thursday Night Football betting preview

Carolina visits Lambeau Field to face Green Bay on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Packers are 3.5-point favorites with the total at 46.5. Green Bay is a -197 money line favorite (risk $197 to win $100), while Carolina is a +166 underdog (risk $100 to win $166). Carolina is 3-3 after a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay, with quarterback Bryce Young going 14 of 27 for 163 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times. Green Bay is 4-3 after a 20-17 loss at Detroit on a walk-off field goal, and quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips and Packers tackle Travis Glover are both out. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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