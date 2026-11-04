The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The NBA has 14 games on the schedule tonight. The 76ers will visit the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, with Detroit favored by 2.5 points and the total at 219. The Bulls will visit the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with New York favored by 12.5 points and the total at 233. Knicks guard Josh Hart will miss tonight's contest with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

76ers vs. Pistons betting preview

Philadelphia visits Little Caesars Arena to face Detroit at 7 p.m. ET, and the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 219. Detroit is a -132 money line favorite (risk $132 to win $100), while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The 76ers are 7-1 and have won four straight, including a 126-107 win over Chicago on Monday, in which VJ Edgecombe scored 21 points. Their only loss came against these Pistons, 106-93, on Oct. 25. Detroit is 6-1, and center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Bulls vs. Knicks betting preview

Chicago visits Madison Square Garden to face New York at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 12.5-point favorites with the total at 233. New York is a -549 money line favorite (risk $549 to win $100), while Chicago is a +450 underdog (risk $100 to win $450). The Bulls are 1-6 and lost 126-107 at Philadelphia on Monday, and center Nicolas Claxton is questionable with a hamstring injury. The Knicks are 3-4 and beat these Bulls 133-127 on Oct. 28, before a 98-93 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.