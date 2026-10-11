The Baltimore Ravens will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350, which unlocks $350 in FanCash after betting $20 for new users over their first seven days. The offer varies by state. Atlanta is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Falcons vs. Ravens odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, while the over/under is 43.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

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Ravens vs. Falcons betting preview

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in a win over Tennessee last week, leaving backup Tyler Huntley as the starter for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards in relief of Jackson against the Titans, and he completed 52 of 67 passes for 426 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions last season.

Atlanta opened the campaign with consecutive losses to the Steelers and Panthers, but it bounced back with road wins against the Packers and Saints. The Falcons won both of those games by 21 points, despite closing as underdogs in those contests. Running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the win over New Orleans, while quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 223 yards and a score.

Baltimore lost all three of its games on Sunday night last season, despite leading all three outings in the final three minutes. Atlanta has won four straight primetime games, giving it a chance to tie a team record on Sunday night. The Falcons are 3.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 43.5. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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